Single Nodal Agency launch: FM bats for transparent governance

Launching the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) dashboard, a system which tracks transfer of funds to states for Centrally sponsored schemes and utilisation of funds by central agencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said it will make governance more transparent and realise better value for every rupee sent by the Centre by ‘just-in-time’ money release.

The SNA dashboard of Public Financial Management System (PFMS), launched by the Minister as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week celebrations, was put in place in July 2021 and all states got on board by March this year. The SNA provides information about what the state has spent, and Centre releases send the money only when it sees it getting utised. Ministry officials spoke about another system for cash management, the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, for autonomous bodies like Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said this system would help cut down on the interest expenditure as money would be released at the stage where it is needed. “… So the SNA and TSA help us to minimise the interest costs borne by GoI and that is not a trivial cost. That actually helps us a lot, particularly in a difficult year like the current financial year. These are extremely helpful in containing fiscal deficit within what is possible,” he said.

‘Regulators should be well advanced on digitisation’

At a separate event, Sitharaman said regulators and other entities should be well advanced and ahead of the curve in understanding digitisation to ensure that there is no misuse of tech, adding there is need to have firewall mechanisms.