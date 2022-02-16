Singh counters KCR: States free to buy RE from any developer

Power and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday dismissed claims by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that the Centre was pushing states to procure green energy from certain developers. Singh clarified that states are free to hold their own bids and select developers.

“It is a lie,” Singh said, according to a statement by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Singh was referring to a statement in which the Telangana CM said the Prime Minister was “asking states to purchase solar power produced by companies which give funds to his party.” The statement noted that while the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) conducts open bids for renewable energy, states were free to hold their own bids and buy green energy from any developer instead of procuring power based on bids by the SECI. “They can choose to have their own bids. Therefore, the statement by the Chief Minister was totally false,” said the release.

The Centre also said Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO) were part of India’s international commitments to transition to non-fossil fuel based energy sources. Under RPO, power distribution companies purchase a certain percentage of their requirements from renewable energy sources. Telangana has highlighted that RPO could become a burden to consumers in the state.

The Ministry also rejected the Chief Minister’s statement that the Centre is pressuring states to meter electric connections to farmers.