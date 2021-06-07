SIDBI invites bids from consultants to help set up Rs 20K-crore NaBFID

SIDBI on behalf of the government has floated Request for Proposal (RFP) inviting bids from consultants to help set up Rs 20,000 crore DFI called National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) to catalyse investment in fund-starved infrastructure sector.

Parliament in March cleared National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill 2021 to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India, including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing.

The objective of the assignment is to select a management consultant to support in the setting up of an infra Development Finance Institution (DFI), as an All-India Financial Institution (AIFI) to provide, enable and catalyse infrastructure financing, the RFP said.

The Infra DFI is being established through an Act of Parliament as a statutory body.

“Consultant would be required to help ensure successful launch of the newly formed Infra DFI. The work would require developing products related to infrastructure financing and to further enable private capital to invest in infrastructure projects. It also needs to be ensured that the Infra DFI has a clear strategy and governance process along with a clear road map of implementation,” it said.