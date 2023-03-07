Siberia to Delhi: Russian company in overdrive to break Ola, Uber duopoly

Online ride-hailing segment is bracing for a shakeup, with inDrive — a startup founded in Russia’s Siberia — shifting gears to take on the enduring duopoly of Ola and Uber in the Indian ride hailing cab market.

This comes in a year that heralds key battles for the way users access services on the Internet, with Microsoft taking the fight to Google’s backyard for the future of Internet search, powered by generative artificial intelligence and ByteDance, the China-based company behind TikTok, attempting to snare market share in the virtual-reality headset space that Meta has identified as crucial to its future.

With massive hoardings across Delhi-NCR and entire metro trains wrapped in its ads, inDrive is trying to make a dent in the saturated ride-hailing market in India which currently is facing a trust deficit from drivers and passengers on several accounts such as frequent cancellations, a distorted commission structure for drivers, and fares that could be exorbitant at times.

The firm aims to address all three problems – with a unique pricing mechanism that takes ride-hailing back to the taxi era, and a commission cut which it claims will remain lower than what Ola and Uber charge.

Perhaps the most interesting fact about the platform is its haggling, or negotiation feature that allows both drivers and passengers to initiate a ride at a fare that has been mutually agreed upon by them. Essentially, while booking a ride, a passenger can mention the fare they want to pay, and drivers can send their counter-offers until the two agree on one price.

The start-up, founded in 2013 at the city of Yakutsk in SIberia, believes that this is its moat which differentiates the firm from its major rivals Ola and Uber in India, both of which decide the fare for a ride through an algorithm, a process over which neither the driver nor the passenger has any control. In many ways, for drivers – who have complained against Ola and Uber on many different accounts – it is this perceived control over the process of deciding the fare that has made inDrive’s proposition attractive to them.

“When you are driving in Ola and Uber, you basically have to either accept or reject what they suggest on the app. But with inDrive, I can bargain for a price that I feel is fair. It makes me feel much more in control,” a driver who has been using inDrive for the last three months told The Indian Express.