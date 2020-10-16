Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 26.5% in September: Industry body SIAM

Maruti Suzuki vehicles stand lined up at the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Brand Center prior to the second-quarter earnings news conference at their headquarters in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Passenger vehicle sales across the country climbed 26.45 per cent on-year to 272,027 units during September, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed. During the year ago period, 215,124 units were sold across India, the data revealed.

However, exports of passenger vehicles in September were down 35.89 per cent year-on-year at 39,146 units, it showed.

Domestic two-wheeler sales last month stood at 1,849,546 units, up 11.64 per cent from 1,656,658 units year ago, the industry body’s data released on Friday showed. Of this, the motorcycle sales saw 17.30 per cent on-year rise at 1,224,117 units, while scooter sales inched up 0.08 per cent higher at 556,205 units.

Two-wheeler exports too saw a rise of 9.17 per cent at 331,233 units in September.

During the quarter ended September, domestic passenger vehicles grew 17.02 per cent on-year at 726,232 units. Two-wheeler sales in Jul-Sep quarter saw a 0.17 per cent rise at 4,690,565 units, the auto industry body said. Commercial vehicle sales however saw a 20.13 per cent fall at 133,524 units during the quarter under review.

Vehicle sales across categories during the September quarter slipped 0.98 per cent to 5,596,223 units.

Commenting on the September 2020 data, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said, “Passenger Vehicles and Two-Wheelers are positive, although on a very low base of previous year. We are expecting good demand in the festive season starting tomorrow. Thanks to government intervention, auto loan interest rates are below 8%, the lowest in a decade and that should encourage customers to purchase new vehicles.”

