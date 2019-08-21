Should work towards effective resolution: FM on tax-related disputes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday pitched for “efficient dispute resolution” in tax-related matters, as she sought to dispel the perception of “tax terrorism”.

Addressing tax officials and taxpayers in Varanasi on Tuesday, the Finance Minister said, “We should be working towards efficient dispute resolution processes in tax-related matters. We need to build trust between tax payers and tax administrators.”

After Ahmedabad last week, this was Sitharaman’s second such visit to a tier-II city, which is aimed at consulting traders and industry experts.

The FM has already lined up plans to tour various other cities to hold such meetings with the industry.

The move follows several complaints of overreach by taxmen, which has roiled India Inc at a time when the economy is slipping into a protracted phase of slowdown.

At the programme, the minister also launched the ‘GST Sampark’ mobile application, which aims to reduce the physical interface between tax officials and taxpayers and, thereby, minimise the scope for the harassment of taxpayers.

Sitharaman was accompanied at the programme by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Pramod Chandra Mody.

On Monday, at an event in the National Capital, Sitharaman had promised all possible help to “wealth creators” and stressed their indispensability in nation building. —FE