scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Shell CEO pay up 50% as soaring energy prices boosted profit

Demands have increased for oil and gas companies raking in huge profits to do more to reduce high energy costs that are hurting consumers and small businesses

Demands have increased for oil and gas companies raking in huge profits to do more to reduce high energy costs that are hurting consumers and small businesses. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
Shell CEO pay up 50% as soaring energy prices boosted profit
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The pay package for Shell’s CEO jumped by half last year to nearly $12 million, the fossil fuel giant said on Thursday, as oil and gas companies made record profits from skyrocketing energy costs that have driven a cost-of-living crisis.

London-based Shell paid Ben van Beurden a total of 9.7 million pounds (USD 11.5 million) in 2022 as annual company profits doubled to an all-time high of USD 40 billion because Russia’s war in Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

Van Beurden’s pay includes a 2.6 million-pound bonus and 4.9 million pounds worth of stock, according to the company’s annual report.

Van Beurden stepped down at the end of last year and was replaced by Wael Sawan, who will be paid a base salary of 1.4 million pounds and a bonus that’s expected to be bigger than the salary, the report said.

Demands have increased for oil and gas companies raking in huge profits to do more to reduce high energy costs that are hurting consumers and small businesses.

Also Read
Reasons Why You Should Top Up Your Health Insurance Online
5 Reasons Why You Should Top Up Your Health Insurance Online
Bhupender Yadav, EPFO, EPFO interest rate, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
‘Unfeasible conditions’ in unified EPF portal: Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas
Adani group news
More Adani group shares pledged as security for loans
crypto trading
India imposes anti-money laundering provisions on cryptocurrencies

Opposition lawmakers in Britain have called for an expanded tax on the windfall profits of oil and gas firms to provide more help for households struggling to afford expensive utility bills.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 18:59 IST
Next Story

‘Will shoulder responsibility like Bharat did when Lord Ram was in exile’: Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj after swearing in

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close