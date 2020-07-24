‘Sharing raw non-personal data will encourage innovation’

Such entities, however, will be under no obligation to share any data or data-related conclusions they derive by using proprietary algorithms. (File) Such entities, however, will be under no obligation to share any data or data-related conclusions they derive by using proprietary algorithms. (File)

The government committee on non-personal data governance framework has suggested that all raw non-personal data must be shared between government and non-government entities for a healthy innovation ecosystem to develop.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, the committee members suggested that companies must allow open access to the raw data they collect from their users. Such entities, however, will be under no obligation to share any data or data-related conclusions they derive by using proprietary algorithms.

The adjudication of whether a data should be shared between entities, whether government or non-government, will be decided by the non-personal data authority, the chairperson of the nine-member committee, Kris Gopalakrishnan said.

Earlier this month, the committee had made public its draft report in which it had suggested that entities such as hospitals, banks, and other industries which collect, store, process or manage data in any form must also register themselves as a ‘data business’ once they cross a certain data collection and storage threshold.

The nine-member Gopalakrishnan-headed committee had then also suggested that such entities declare their businesses, the various elements of the data they collect, the mechanism for the same and whether the data is stored in a secure facility.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.