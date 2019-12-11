Sharing non-personal data, lack of clarity on timeline worries industry

Possible reciprocal action by companies in these countries could have impacted India’s business process outsourcing sector, the officials said. Possible reciprocal action by companies in these countries could have impacted India’s business process outsourcing sector, the officials said.

The lack of a clear implementation timeline, a newly introduced requirement to share non-personal data with government agencies, and uncertainty over how sensitive or critical personal data is defined, are among the concerns flagged by industry on the new Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

The dilution of norms on mandatory local data storage, Information Technology (IT) Ministry officials said, were prompted by concerns that the US, the UK and the European Union (EU) nations would flag them as being “protectionist” in nature and in anticipation of possible reciprocal action by companies in these countries.

Possible reciprocal action by companies in these countries could have impacted India’s business process outsourcing sector, the officials said.

Industry bodies, in their first reaction, have also expressed their concerns on the vague interpretation of non-personal data, and the lack of clarity on whether they will have to store the data for what period of time.

“Our insistence that the companies mandatorily keep their data in India could have been viewed as protectionist by these countries. That would have been counterproductive,” said a government official.

This, in turn, could have led to job losses in the Indian BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), KPO (Knowledge Process Outsourcing), and other India-bound IT, Information Technology Enabled Service (ITeS), they said.

An official involved in the exercise said the regulations on data and privacy in the US and the EU are much stricter and that companies in these geographies can take recourse to these rules when dealing with service providers from India.

“In the event that they would have insisted that their companies do not send any data outside, our BPO, KPO sector would be faced with a big problem and there would be job losses,” the official said, justifying the easing of the mandatory local data storage and processing norms in the version of the bill cleared by Cabinet last week.

The idea of allowing free flow of data among various stakeholders across borders was also a reason why the government did not dig its heels on local data storage, IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney had said in an address last week.

“It was pointed out by many of the entities that responded to our consultation processes, that the value of data goes up tremendously when it flows. If it remains isolated in one place, you are able to derive less out of the data. It is data flows that have been very important for the growth of our IT industry,” Sawhney had said.

India has been a long-time hub of BPO and KPOs which process data obtained from foreign countries and provide back-end support to many large global conglomerates. Global research and advisory firm Gartner had in a report last year said that the end-user spending on BPO in India was “on course to reach $1.7 billion in 2019, and is forecast to reach $1.9 billion in 2020”.

The issue of local data storage had started gaining traction in India when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in April last year insisted that global companies such as Google, Facebook, Mastercard, Visa and WhatsApp, among other payment firms mandatorily store their data in India. The RBI had then set a strict six month deadline for compliance with the norms.

