Markets trade higher as Nifty crosses 24,500, Sensex up 0.7%

Stock Market Today: Indian shares opened higher on Monday, outperforming broader Asia as Brent crude fell about 5% on rising hopes of peace in the Middle East.(Representative image)

Indian stock markets opened higher on Monday, with Nifty and Sensex outperforming broader Asia as Brent crude dropped nearly 5 per cent amid hopes of easing Middle East tensions.

The benchmark Nifty 50 advanced 0.69 per cent to 24,552.95, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.72 per cent to 78,658.01 as of 9:17 am IST.

Fourteen of the ⁠16 major sectoral indices registered gains at the open.

The broader market also participated in the rally, with small-cap stocks rising 0.7% and mid-caps adding 0.4% respectively.

Brent crude prices plummeted about 5% to $83.5 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said that the talks with ⁠Iran would happen on Monday but did not ⁠set a deadline for ​an agreement.