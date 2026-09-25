SHANTI Act push: Power ministry officials meet French energy major on nuclear reactor deployment

Last year, India and France had signed a letter of intent on small modular reactors (SMRs) and advanced modular reactors (AMRs). (Representative Image)

Senior officials of the Ministry of Power on Friday held a meeting with French government-owned energy major Électricité de France (EDF) on the proposed deployment of European Pressurised Reactors (EPRs) in India, which has recently opened up its tightly-regulated civil nuclear sector for private players.

The opening up of the nuclear sector has renewed interest among global nuclear majors — including those from France, the US and Russia — in India’s nuclear power programme. The government is now moving towards finalising the rules and regulations under the SHANTI Act.

France, a global leader in nuclear reactor technology, has shared close and trusted ties with India for several decades, including in the strategic and civil nuclear sectors.