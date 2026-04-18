SHANTI Act push: Atomic Energy Commission clears FDI policy, sends it for inter-ministerial consultation

Member (Finance), Department of Atomic Energy Seema Jain said that achieving the target of 100 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2047 would require investments of at least Rs 20 lakh crore, assuming a baseline cost of Rs 22 crore per megawatt (MW). (Source: File)

The dilution of the liability clause under the proposed SHANTI Act is expected to boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India’s nuclear power sector as it opens up to private participation.

Speaking at a high-level workshop on the Act, Seema Jain, Member (Finance), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), said the Atomic Energy Commission has approved an FDI policy, which has now been sent for inter-ministerial consultation.

Jain said that achieving the target of 100 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2047 would require investments of at least Rs 20 lakh crore, assuming a baseline cost of Rs 22 crore per megawatt (MW).

“Now that kind of financing will require all sorts of innovative measures to happen so that you know that kind of money and the financial space is made available for this sector,” she said, adding that initiatives related to banking and FDI are in the pipeline.