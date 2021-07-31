SFIO searches premises of Videocon Group cos

Following a government order, the SFIO conducted a three-day search operation at premises connected to the Videocon Group in at least five cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar from July 13-15.

The government ordered a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) investigation into the Videocon Group following the observations made by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its June 8 order while approving a resolution plan for 13 firms of the group where banks took a haircut of 95.85 per cent from their total claims of Rs 62,000 crore.

Sources said at least 80 officers from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) were also roped in to conduct the searches. The SFIO also searched the home of Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot.

Sources said the SFIO seized digital data, books of accounts and servers of the companies of the group. The agency has also searched the resolution professional appointed for the insolvency process of Videocon Industries Ltd and 12 other group firms.

The NCLT, in its June order, had raised concerns over the confidentiality of the liquidation value of the assets of the Videocon Group companies during the insolvency process as the winning bid of Rs 2,962 crore of Twin Star Technologies, a Vedanta Group company, was remarkably close to the companies’ liquidation value of Rs 2,568 crore which is required to be kept confidential.