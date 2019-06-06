SFIO Chargesheet: ‘IFIN audit panel connived with management to misrepresent a/c’

In its chargesheet filed in the case involving IL&FS Financial Services, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has charged that the Audit Committee of IFIN failed to discharge its duties in detecting various accounting and valuation irregularities by the company and its top management.

The Committee did not look into the issue of diminution of investments in various IL&FS group companies and violation of related party transaction (RPT) framework. The chargesheet alleges that the audit committee effectively connived with the management of IFIN in misrepresenting its half-yearly accounts, and thereby getting favourable ratings from credit rating agencies.

The issue of diminution related to long-term investments in IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co. Limited, ITNL, Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering Co Limited, Electrosteel Steels Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited and Tata Steel Limited, TTSL, MCX-SX and John Energy Limited. The SFIO investigation team noticed the Audit Committee did not delve beyond the management estimates to independently evaluate the investments. By not dealing with diminution of investments, the Audit Committee effectively connived with the management of IFIN in misrepresenting its half-yearly accounts.

“By acceding to postpone valuation by 6 months (2 reporting quarters), the Committee concurred to defer provision of diminution in books of accounts over two reporting quarters. The Committee overlooked the numerous impairment indicators in contravention of the Accounting Standards and principle of prudence and conservatism, while doing so. The above diminution in value would have adversely affected the rating and borrowing program of the company. Thus, the Audit Committee actively connived with the management to misrepresent the financials of the company and the health of the company to prospective investors,” the SFIO noted in its report. These incorrect half-yearly financial statements were of “great significance” as these were being used to get new rating and various surveillance ratings.

These incorrect financial reports were also used for the borrowings from the market and for luring the investors investing the public money.

The Committee further connived with the management in not critically examining the RPT policy and in correcting the deficiencies in the policy as pointed out by an internal auditor. Amendments in the definition of exempt RPTs, arms length criteria and ordinary course of business were approved in the RPT policy, which was against the intent of the legislature, to place check and balances on related party transactions, SFIO said.

“No due diligence was made regarding the group investments by IFIN in November/December 2017 in group entities, which were initially mentioned as advances. The above observation … proves that at times the facilities had remained overdue non-performing but the same were never taken up for provisioning or income reversals even up to 1 year,” it said. The SFIO, therefore concluded that “the audit committee failed to discharge the duties enshrined on it under the Companies Act read with the corresponding provisions of RBI with regard to the registered NBFCs. The audit committee had failed to conduct itself in an independent and impartial manner. It had failed to conduct an independent enquiry into the affairs of the allegations which are made against the management of the company.”

The massive loan default by IL&FS group and its subsidiary companies starting last September rattled financial markets, prompting the government to supersede its board.

The IL&FS group liabilities are more than Rs 90,000 crore to banks, mutual funds and finance companies among others. After the IL&FS group started defaulting on its debt, financial sector entities including NBFCs, mutual funds, corporate-focused lenders have faced liquidity challenges. IFIN alone had borrowings of around Rs 17,500 crore through debt instruments and bank loans.