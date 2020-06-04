Services sector PMI crawls up in May

A reading below 50 denotes contraction, while one above that shows expansion in activity. (File Photo) A reading below 50 denotes contraction, while one above that shows expansion in activity. (File Photo)

With the Centre relaxing the lockdown curbs considerably in many parts of the country except big cities, the services sector, a major segment of the economy, seems to be slowly limping back. The headline IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index came in at 12.6 for May, up from the historic low of 5.4 touched in April. A reading below 50 denotes contraction, while one above that shows expansion in activity.

Although the headline figure rose from April’s unprecedented low of 5.4, the score remained at a level which prior to the coronavirus pandemic was unparalleled in over 14 years of data collection and pointed to an extreme drop in services activity across India, the survey noted.

Explained Weak demand hits jobs During May, demand for services, both domestically and overseas, continued to fall as businesses of clients were closed and footfall was drastically below normal levels. Employment continued to fall in response to weak demand and expectations of further challenging conditions.

The services sector is expected to pick up further as states have further opened up trade and industry segments. Retail shops and even malls have now been allowed to open for business, provided they are not in containment zones. Businesses in most regions are expected to restart operations in June, leading to improvements in the coming months as well.

As per the survey, output sank sharply due to extended shutdowns and very weak demand conditions. “Services sector activity in India is still effectively on hold, latest PMI data suggest, as output fell at an extreme rate once again during May,” Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit said.

