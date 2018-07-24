Sensex scales record high, Nifty holds above 11,100

The BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points to record a new high. (File) The BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points to record a new high. (File)

Extending Monday’s rally, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points to record a new high of 36,869.34 in early trade Tuesday on strong Asian cues amid buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

The market rally was driven by strong activity on the metal, oil and gas, PSU, infrastructure, banking, FMCG and capital goods counters, rising up to 0.88 per cent.

The 30-share BSE index spurted by 150.74 points, or 0.41 per cent, to hit a new high of 36,869.34, surpassing its previous record of 36,749.69 clocked Monday. The gauge has gained 367.37 points in the past two sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose 41.15 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 11,125.90.

Major gainers include Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, HUL, M&M, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, L&T, ICICI Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and ITC, rising up to 1.42 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 259.37 crore and DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 124.82 crore Monday, provisional data showed. Traders said positive cues from other Asian markets and sustained foreign capital inflows, influenced sentiments here.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.60 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index 1.59 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.50 per cent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 per cent lower Monday and Nasdaq closed up 0.28 per cent.

