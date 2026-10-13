Stock markets surge 1.6% on hopes of LTCG, STT relief

The Sensex climbed 1.54%, gaining 1,109.10 points to close at 73,033.78, while the NSE Nifty jumped 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to settle at 22,721.95. (File photo)

Stock markets staged a sharp rally on Tuesday, with benchmark indices surging around 1.6%, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that the government would consider stakeholders’ views on the removal of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax during Budget consultations, describing the debate over securities transaction tax (STT) as healthy.

The remarks fuelled hopes of tax relief for investors, although the government made no commitment to scrap either tax.

The Sensex climbed 1.54%, gaining 1,109.10 points to close at 73,033.78, while the NSE Nifty jumped 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to settle at 22,721.95.

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It offered a reprieve to investors after a prolonged period of weakness, with buying interest extending across several sectors.