Sensex, Nifty surge as Brent crude slumps on US-Iran peace hopes; Nikkei breaches 62,000 mark

Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session and tracking a global rally spurred by falling oil prices on expectations of a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal. The ⁠Nifty ​50 rose 0.28% to 24,398.50 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex added 0.49% to 78,339.24, after ​rising ​1.2% each on […]

By: Reuters
1 min readUpdated: May 7, 2026 09:32 AM IST
Sensex and NiftySensex and Nifty extended their gains on Thursday from Wednesday (File photo).
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Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session and tracking a global rally spurred by falling oil prices on expectations of a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal.

The ⁠Nifty ​50 rose 0.28% to 24,398.50 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex added 0.49% to 78,339.24, after ​rising ​1.2% each on Wednesday.

All ⁠16 major sectors opened higher. The broader small-caps and mid-caps ‌gained 0.5% each.
Asian equities were broadly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei breaching the 62,000 mark for the first time.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 1.4% after a report ⁠that the ⁠U.S. and Iran were nearing a deal to end ⁠the war ‌sent Brent crude ​sharply lower.

Brent prices slid ‌7.83% to settle at $101.27 a barrel in the previous session and ‌hovered around $102 ​in ​early Asian ​trade on Thursday.

Lower oil prices are positive for India, ​the world’s third-largest crude importer, ⁠as they ease inflationary pressures and bolster economic growth and corporate earnings.

Among individual stocks, ‌Bajaj ⁠Auto rose 1.2% and Paytm gained 5% after reporting upbeat ​quarterly results.

 

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