Sensex, Nifty surge as Brent crude slumps on US-Iran peace hopes; Nikkei breaches 62,000 mark

Sensex and Nifty extended their gains on Thursday from Wednesday (File photo).

Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session and tracking a global rally spurred by falling oil prices on expectations of a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal.

The ⁠Nifty ​50 rose 0.28% to 24,398.50 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex added 0.49% to 78,339.24, after ​rising ​1.2% each on Wednesday.

All ⁠16 major sectors opened higher. The broader small-caps and mid-caps ‌gained 0.5% each.

Asian equities were broadly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei breaching the 62,000 mark for the first time.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 1.4% after a report ⁠that the ⁠U.S. and Iran were nearing a deal to end ⁠the war ‌sent Brent crude ​sharply lower.