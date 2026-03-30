Markets open lower, set for biggest monthly loss in six years over Iran war

On Friday, the domestic benchmark indices ended in the red, snapping a two-session upward trend as the war in Middle East showed no signs of easing.

As the war rages in the West Asia, Indian shares opened lower on Monday, heading towards their biggest monthly loss in six years, after oil surged above $114 a barrel, news agency Reuters reported.

In early morning deals, the BSE Sensex nosedived 1.38% to 72,565.22 while the NSE Nifty50 plunged nearly 1.18% to 22,549.65, reported Reuters.

On Friday, the domestic benchmark indices ended in the red, snapping a two-session upward trend as the war in Middle East showed no signs of easing.

At 8.04 am on Monday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,564.5, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 may open below Friday’s close of 22,819.6 ⁠points.