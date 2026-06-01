Sensex, Nifty open higher; rupee falls 9 paise to 94.94 against US dollar

The Indian rupee slipped 9 paise to 94.94 against the US dollar in early trade. (File Photo)

The Indian rupee fell 9 paise to 94.94 against the US dollar in early trade, even as the stock market opened higher on Monday.

The Sensex rose 206.16 points to 74,981.90, and the Nifty gained 42.65 points to reach 23,604.80.

Earlier on Friday (May 29), Indian benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile trading session.

Brent crude oil prices rose by more than 2.5% to $93.4 a barrel after Israel increased its military operations in Lebanon. This reduced hopes that the United States and Iran would soon extend their ceasefire agreement.

Higher oil prices put pressure on most Asian currencies. The South Korean won fell 0.9%, while the Indian rupee also came under pressure. The situation may worsen because of heavy foreign investor outflows.