Sensex, Nifty open flat as Middle East tensions escalate

As many as 11 of the 16 major sectors advanced ​at ​the open, even though the gains ⁠were marginal

Share markets opened flat on Wednesday, as renewed hostilities between the US and Iran dampened hopes for a ceasefire in the vicinity, keeping global markets on edge.

As of 9.15 am, the Nifty 50 plummeted 0.04% ⁠to ​23,233.95, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.09% to 73,988.27, news agency Reuters reported.

As many as 11 of the 16 major sectors advanced ​at ​the open, even though the gains ⁠were marginal.

Both the benchmark indices gained about 0.5% each in the previous session, riding on the forex swap facility provided by the Reserve Bank of India for banks’ overseas foreign-currency borrowing ⁠and a halt in the Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, the rupee falls 15 paise, or 0.2 per cent, to 95.56 against the US dollar in early trade, as fresh exchange of strikes between the US and Iran led to a spike in crude oil prices and put pressure on the home currency.