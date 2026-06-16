Sensex, Nifty extend gains, rupee rises 4 paise in early trade

The markets gained about 3% in the last two sessions.

Share markets continued its rally on Tuesday riding on the initial peace deal bewteen the US and Iran that led to a drop in global crude oil prices.

As of 9:24 aam, the BSE Sensex rose 0.35% to 76,529.74, while Nifty 50 soared 0.28% to 23,922.15.

The markets gained about 3% in the last two sessions.

Meanwhile, rupee rose 4 paise in early trade to stand at 94.54 against US dollar.

At 7.50 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,939, showing that the Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 23,853.90.

Brent crude prices ⁠revolved around $83 a barrel after rebounding slightly owing to the lack of details in the preliminary agreement and uncertainty over the timing from when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen to facilitate transit of global energy supplies.