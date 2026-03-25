Stock markets surge again; all sectors gain, but investors remain on edge

A sign displays an image depicting the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with the words in Arabic "Martyr of God", on a street in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo)

Indian stock markets rose for the second day in a row on Wednesday, posting gains of more than 1.5%, as hopes of a ceasefire in West Asia and easing crude oil prices provided a respite to investors. The benchmark indices have now bounced back 3.5% in the past couple of days, but remain over 7% so far in March.

While stock markets have recovered some ground, the rupee continued to trade close to the 94-per-dollar mark and intraday touched a new record low of 93.98 as foreign investors continued to pull out from Indian financial markets.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 93.98-per-dollar compared to Tuesday’s close of 93.87. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty index ended at 23,306.45, up 394.05 or 1.7%. The BSE’s 50-stock Sensex closed 1.6% higher at 75,273.45. All sectoral indices of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw robust gains, with consumer durables, chemicals, banking, and financial services among the top performers.