Indian stock markets jump over 2% on hopes of West Asia de-escalation; global markets also rally

The benchmark Indian stock indices jumped over 2% on Wednesday on hopes of the war in West Asia ending soon. The Indian indices had lost around 4% in the last couple of sessions, with the market being closed on Tuesday on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

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The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 and the BSE’s Sensex were both up 2.5% at around 10 AM. All sectoral indices and broader market indices of the NSE also saw robust gains. The India VIX, which indicates the uncertainty in the market, fell over 9% but remains at elevated levels.

The rally comes after the Indian stock markets fell over 11% in March, the biggest monthly fall in six years. Foreign investors had offloaded a record $12.7 billion of Indian equities during the time, weighed down by diminishing returns from the Indian markets in the wake of the West Asia war and the sharp depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.