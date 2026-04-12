US-Iran truce talks fail: Markets brace for volatility, ceasefire rally gains at risk

The markets are likely to turn volatile yet again after the collapse of US-Iran truce talks in Islamabad. Last week’s relief rally may prove to be short-lived due to the risk of renewed tensions in West Asia.

Benchmark indices, including the Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open with a gap-down, potentially erasing a portion of the recent ‘ceasefire rally’, experts said.

The indices climbed nearly 6% in the past week, ending a run of six straight weeks of decline, as a ceasefire between the US and Iran significantly reduced volatility and encouraged a more risk-on approach from investors. Nifty 50 and Sensex had fallen over 12% in the 6 weeks before this rally.

With negotiations ending without a resolution, markets are now bracing for a return of volatility that characterised earlier phases of the conflict, said Hariprasad K, Founder, Livelong Wealth. “Historical context adds weight to this concern — during escalations in March 2026, the Sensex corrected by as much as 2,400 to 2,700 points in a single session. A decisive break below the crucial 24,000 level on the Nifty would not only negate the recent breakout but could also trigger a broader shift back to a sell-on-rise market structure” he said.

The crude factor

From a macro perspective, crude oil remains the most critical variable.

As the Strait of Hormuz comes into focus again, Brent crude is projected to move toward the $110–$130 per barrel range in case of further escalation.

For India, this development has direct implications, such as rising imported inflation, pressure on corporate margins, and potential depreciation in the rupee, which could test the 93-98 per dollar range.

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The Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain its hawkish pause as heightened energy prices delay any scope for monetary easing, keeping inflation risks elevated beyond the comfort threshold.

Moving ahead, markets will remain sensitive to geopolitical developments and their implications for the country’s macro environment.

While recent trends have eased immediate pressures, sustainability will be key.

Upcoming US and domestic inflation data, trade figures, and domestic credit indicators will be closely monitored. With valuations now more reasonable across several segments, a stable macro backdrop could support extension of market gains, according to an analyst.

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Sectoral stock reaction, earnings season

The divergence is expected to widen on the sectoral front.

Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are likely to face immediate pressure due to rising input costs and constrained pricing flexibility. These factors can lead to margin compression.

On the contrary, upstream players such as ONGC and Oil India Ltd may reflect resilience, led by higher crude realisations. High-beta domestic sectors — those more volatile than the broader market — such as auto, paints and tyres are vulnerable to cost pressures.

At the same time, defensives — FMCG, pharmaceuticals and selective IT — may offer relative stability as investors rotate toward earnings visibility and lower volatility segments, Hariprasad said. Defensive stocks provide consistent returns and dividends irrespective of market fluctuations.

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Despite geopolitical disruptions weighing on sentiment, domestic triggers hold parallel importance.

The fourth quarter earnings season will gain momentum this week, and the market focus is shifting from headline numbers to forward guidance.

Management commentary on demand visibility, margin sustainability and structural themes such as AI-led disruption will be critical in shaping sectoral trends.

Banking and financials, led by heavyweights such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, will remain central to index direction. On the other hand, IT stocks such as Wipro could continue to reel under global demand uncertainties.

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Market sentiment, shaky ceasefire

The BSE Sensex index ended 1.2%, or 919 points, higher at 77,550.25 points on Friday, driven by gains in the banking and financial services sector.

The Nifty 50 also closed 1.2%, or 276 points, higher at 24,050.60. Apart from IT, all other sectors saw robust gains during the session.

The India VIX, which indicates market uncertainty, dropped another 8% to its lowest level in over three weeks, implying that the investors are expecting some market stability despite the shaky ceasefire.

The sentiment improved last week after the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a two-week suspension of military strikes against Iran just hours before his deadline, and Iran agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz for shipments.

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This led to the Nifty and Sensex surging 4% during the session. Crude oil prices also declined sharply this week, falling between the $95-$100 per barrel from around $115 a week ago. However, tensions have been flaring since the agreement, with many unconvinced that the ceasefire would hold.