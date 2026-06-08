Markets open in red; Rupee slips to 95.35 against US dollar

The rupee slipped 17 paise to 95.35 against the US dollar on Monday amid a sharp rise in crude oil prices, escalating Middle East tensions. (File Photo)

Rupee fell by 17 paise to 95.35 against US dollar on Monday. Indian stock markets opened lower on Monday, following a sharp fall in Asian markets. Nifty 50 fell 1.22% to 23,080.70, while the BSE Sensex lost 1.11% to stand at 73,421.61.

Investor sentiment has been hit by rising oil prices amid fresh tensions in the Middle East and growing fears that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again.

Brent crude oil prices jumped 3.5% to $96.5 per barrel after Iran launched missiles at Israel following Israeli strikes on Beirut. The development has raised concerns about possible disruptions to global oil supplies.

GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,138 early on Monday, indicating that the Nifty 50 could open about 1% below Friday’s close of 23,366.70.