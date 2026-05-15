Sensex, Nifty open flat; 9 ​of 16 ⁠major sectors log losses

Indian shares edged higher at the open on Friday as a rebound in IT stocks and a post-results rise in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles outweighed higher crude prices from the ongoing ⁠Middle ​East conflict.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex rose 0.4% each to 23,783.7 and 75,686.31, respectively, as of ​9:27 a.m. IST.

Nine ​of the 16 ⁠major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps lost 0.7% and ‌0.1%, respectively.

The IT index rose 2.5%, staging a partial rebound after losing about 7% in the previous four sessions.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles rose about 8.3%despite reporting a quarterly ⁠profit ⁠fall, as analysts termed sequential improvement in margins and free cash ⁠flow ‌in India and JLR businesses ​and strong volume guidance ‌as positives.