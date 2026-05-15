Sensex, Nifty open flat; 9 ​of 16 ⁠major sectors log losses

Sensex rises 239.14 points to 75,637.86 in early trade; Nifty up 78.30 points to 23,767.90.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiMay 15, 2026 09:38 AM IST
Sensex rises 239.14 points to 75,637.86 in early trade.Sensex rises 239.14 points to 75,637.86 in early trade. (File Photo)
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Indian shares edged higher at the open on Friday as a rebound in IT stocks and a post-results rise in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles outweighed higher crude prices from the ongoing ⁠Middle ​East conflict.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex rose 0.4% each to 23,783.7 and 75,686.31, respectively, as of ​9:27 a.m. IST.

Nine ​of the 16 ⁠major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps lost 0.7% and ‌0.1%, respectively.

The IT index rose 2.5%, staging a partial rebound after losing about 7% in the previous four sessions.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles rose about 8.3%despite reporting a quarterly ⁠profit ⁠fall, as analysts termed sequential improvement in margins and free cash ⁠flow ‌in India and JLR businesses ​and strong volume guidance ‌as positives.

Other Asian markets fell 1.3%, while Brent crude prices climbed ‌1% to $107 a ​barrel.

Geopolitical ​risks ​remained the key overhang. A ship was reported seized by ​Iranian personnel off the United ⁠Arab Emirates on Thursday, a day after an Indian cargo vessel carrying livestock ‌from ⁠Africa to the UAE sank in waters off Oman.

 

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