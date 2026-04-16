Sensex, Nifty hit one-month highs as easing US-Iran tensions and shifting oil prices spark relief rally

Indian shares extended their rally to open higher on Thursday as hopes of a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran pulled oil prices lower and lifted sentiment.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.60% to 24,375.55 and the Sensex added 0.64% to 78,613.37 as of 9:18 a.m. IST.
All 16 major sectors advanced at the open. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 1.1% each.
Asian markets traded higher, rising 1.2%.
India’s Nifty 50 and Sensex advanced 1.6% on Wednesday to hit a one-month high after the U.S. said talks with Iran could resume soon in Pakistan.
Brent crude slipped below $95 on Thursday after reports that Iran could consider allowing ships to pass through around the Strait of Hormuz, outweighing concerns over ongoing supply disruptions.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon will hold talks later in the day, signalling further easing of the Middle East tensions.