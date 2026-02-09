Sensex, Nifty edge upward in early trade on Asian market momentum

Foreign institutional investors purchased worth Rs 1,950.77 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Among the 30-share Sensex constituents, State Bank of India, Titan, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
Indian equity markets opened on a positive note today, with Sensex climbing 441.77 points (0.53 per cent) to 84,022.17 in the morning trade. This comes amid foreign fund inflows, a rally in Asian markets, and optimism around the recent India-US trade deal.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 129 points (0.50 per cent), to 25,822.70.

The Sensex constituents that gained on Monday include State Bank of India, Titan, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and HDFC Bank were the ones that straggled.



“A big positive for the market is that FIIs, who were sustained sellers in the market, have bought in the cash market in three out of the last four trading days. The fact that the derivatives market continues to be heavily net short might impart resilience to the market, on expectations of short covering,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He noted that the recent ‘Anthropic shock’ will continue influencing IT sector sentiments. On a positive, the banking stocks are likely to gain traction due to increasing credit growth, potentially boosting GDP growth and corporate earnings in FY27.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading higher.

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, stated that Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Sanae Takaichi, secured a decisive victory, pushing the Nikkei to record highs. He noted that Indian equities are likely to benefit as Japanese capital shifts away from China under Takaichi’s leadership.

“Economic Security” policy, with billions in FDI expected to flow into Indian infrastructure and technology sectors, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Live Blog
