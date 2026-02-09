Sensex, Nifty edge upward in early trade on Asian market momentum

Among the 30-share Sensex constituents, State Bank of India, Titan, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

Indian equity markets opened on a positive note today, with Sensex climbing 441.77 points (0.53 per cent) to 84,022.17 in the morning trade. This comes amid foreign fund inflows, a rally in Asian markets, and optimism around the recent India-US trade deal.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 129 points (0.50 per cent), to 25,822.70.

The Sensex constituents that gained on Monday include State Bank of India, Titan, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and HDFC Bank were the ones that straggled.