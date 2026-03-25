Sensex soars 885 points, Nifty tops 23,200 as oil slumps and war fears ease

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 885.32 points to 74,953.77 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 307.65 points to 23,220.05 (File photo).

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their previous session’s rally in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a sharp decline in crude oil prices and a positive trend in Asian markets, amid hopes of de-escalation in the West Asia war.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 885.32 points to 74,953.77 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 307.65 points to 23,220.05.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Trent and Eternal were the biggest gainers.

Tech Mahindra and Infosys were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 4.34 per cent to USD 99.95 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s benchmark Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were trading in positive territory.