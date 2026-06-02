Markets open lower as Iran war, outflows weigh

Stocks opened lower on Tuesday as persistent anxiety around the war in the Middle East and unprecedented foreign outflows pressured markets.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.66% to 23,229.15, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.43% to 73,945.20, as of 9:15 a.m. IST. They had dropped 2.7% and 2.9%, respectively, in the last four sessions.
Fifteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps lost 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.
Brent crude hovered around $94 per barrel amid stalled peace talks between the U.S. and Iran to resolve the three-month-old war that has pushed energy prices higher, raising inflation concerns.
Foreign investors sold shares worth 39.12 billion rupees ($411.8 million) on Monday, provisional data showed. They have offloaded $26.4 billion worth of shares so far in 2026, surpassing 2025’s record annual outflow of $18.91 billion.