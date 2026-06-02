Markets open lower as Iran war, outflows weigh

The Nifty ⁠50 ​fell 0.66% to 23,229.15, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.43% to 73,945.20, as of ​9:15 ​a.m. IST.

By: Reuters
1 min readJun 2, 2026 09:39 AM IST
Fifteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses.Fifteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses. (File Photo)
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Stocks opened lower on Tuesday as persistent anxiety around the war in the Middle East and unprecedented foreign outflows pressured markets.

The Nifty ⁠50 ​fell 0.66% to 23,229.15, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.43% to 73,945.20, as of ​9:15 ​a.m. IST. They had ⁠dropped 2.7% and 2.9%, respectively, in the last ‌four sessions.

Fifteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps lost 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Brent crude hovered around $94 per ⁠barrel ⁠amid stalled peace talks between the U.S. and ⁠Iran to ‌resolve the three-month-old ​war that has pushed ‌energy prices higher, raising inflation concerns.

Foreign investors sold ‌shares worth ​39.12 ​billion rupees ($411.8 ​million) on Monday, provisional data showed. ​They have offloaded $26.4 billion worth ⁠of shares so far in 2026, surpassing 2025’s record annual ‌outflow ⁠of $18.91 billion.

 

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