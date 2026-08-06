Closing auction mechanism: Sensex-Nifty divergence continues, experts expect gap to narrow

The BSE’s Sensex ended the session up 373.76 points or 0.5% higher at 78,954.76 on Thursday, gaining around 170 points or around 0.2% in the special 20-minute trading window after regular trading ends at 3:15 PM. (File photo)

The two major Indian stock indices remained divergent on Thursday for the fourth straight session since the new closing auction mechanism came into effect.

However, volatility in the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) eased slightly despite the expiry of the Sensex index’s weekly derivatives contracts, compared to the sharp movement seen on the Nifty 50’s expiry day on Tuesday.

The BSE’s Sensex ended the session up 373.76 points or 0.5% higher at 78,954.76 on Thursday, gaining around 170 points or around 0.2% in the special 20-minute trading window after regular trading ends at 3:15 PM. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index gained over 151 points, or about 0.6%, on Tuesday, closing the session at 24,614.9 points. On Thursday, the 50-stock index gained just 11.35 points to end relatively steady at 24,636 points.