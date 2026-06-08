West Asia escalation drives rupee, stocks lower as crude oil prices surge

Further escalation in West Asia pushed the stock markets and the rupee lower on Monday amid concerns over high crude oil prices, an elevated inflation outlook, and potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

The Indian currency slumped 0.8% to end the session at 95.71 to the dollar, erasing almost all the gains seen on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) measures to boost foreign inflows into the Indian market had buoyed sentiment.

“… renewed cross-border attacks between Israel and Iran escalated geopolitical tensions and pushed crude oil prices sharply higher. Brent crude surged more than 4%–5% towards the $97 zone, reviving concerns over India’s import bill and inflation outlook. The combination of rising crude prices, continued FII outflows, and risk-off sentiment in global markets kept pressure on the rupee despite RBI efforts to maintain orderly market conditions,” said Jateen Trivedi, vice president and research analyst for commodities and currency at LPK Securities.