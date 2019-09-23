Sensex soars over 1,300 points to reclaim 39,000 level; Nifty above 11,500

The BSE Sensex on Monday jumped by another 1,300 points taking total gains since Friday to around 3,000 points and nearly 8.5 per cent since the announcement on cut in corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% (exclusive of surcharge and cess). It reclaimed the 39,000-mark in the early session driven by gains in HDFC Bank, ITC, L&T and ICICI Bank.

Advertising

After hitting a high of 39,346.01 points, the 30-share index was trading 1,031.58 points, or 2.71 per cent, higher at 39,046.20 at 9.30 am, while Nifty jumped 263.75 points, or 2.23 per cent, to 11,537.95.

Following the government’s announcement of a surprise cut in corporate tax rates to revive the sagging economy on Friday, the BSE barometer roared back into action with the Sensex posting its biggest single-day jump in over 10 years at 1,921 points, while the NSE Nifty zoomed 569.40 points or 5.32 per cent to close at 11,274.20.

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the base corporate tax for existing companies to 22 per cent from 30 per cent and for new manufacturing firms — incorporated after October 1, 2019 — to 15 per cent from 25 per cent, investors, who were increasingly getting worried over the slowdown in the economy, cheered the announcements and came back with a bang with big purchase orders and covered their short positions.