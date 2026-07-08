Sensex falls 1,700 points as Trump’s latest Iran outburst rattles global markets

Indian equity markets saw a sharp sell-off on Wednesday, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbling as investors reacted to escalating tensions in West Asia. Market sentiments weakened after the US military launched attacks on Iran, claiming Tehran had targeted three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Adding to market uncertainty, US President Donald Trump declared that the interim agreement with Iran was “over”, while saying negotiations would still be allowed to continue.
The BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,700 points during intraday trade, a decline of over 2 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 also dropped over 500 points, a drop of nearly 2%.
The Sensex was trading at 76,416. The Nifty stood at 23,865, according to the data as of 2:40 pm.
Selling pressure was visible across sectors, with all major sectoral indices trading in negative territory. Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG, Oil & Gas and Chemicals were among the worst performers, each falling more than 2 per cent. Similar pressure was seen in the Sensex.
Top losers were Shriram Finance, Jio Financial Service, IndiGo, HDFC Asset Mgmt Co, Maruti Suzuki, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Union Bank of India, Bajaj Holding and Investment, Hyundai Motor, India, and Indian Oil Corp.
Among the top gainers were ONGC, Cummins India, Bajaj Auto, Lodha developers, Torrent Pharma, and Adani Energy Solutions.