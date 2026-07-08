Sensex falls 1,700 points as Trump’s latest Iran outburst rattles global markets

Sensex was down 0.75% at 77,592, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.72% to 24,217.

Indian equity markets saw a sharp sell-off on Wednesday, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbling as investors reacted to escalating tensions in West Asia. Market sentiments weakened after the US military launched attacks on Iran, claiming Tehran had targeted three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Adding to market uncertainty, US President Donald Trump declared that the interim agreement with Iran was “over”, while saying negotiations would still be allowed to continue.

The BSE Sensex plunged more than 1,700 points during intraday trade, a decline of over 2 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 also dropped over 500 points, a drop of nearly 2%.