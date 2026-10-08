Sensex falls to 32-week low on ‘unexpected’ RBI stance shift, high crude

The stock market crashed around 1.5 per cent on Thursday, with the Sensex falling to its lowest level since February 2024, as market participants digested a hawkish and “unexpected” change in stance regarding the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) interest rate trajectory.

The market ended around 0.8 per cent lower on Wednesday after the central bank had hiked the repo rate for the first time in over three years, changing its stance from “neutral” to “calibrated tightening.”

BSE’s benchmark Sensex lost 1,045.46 points or 1.4 per cent to close at 71,593.24. Nifty 50 fell 1.6 per cent to end the session at 22,231, its lowest level in nearly 18 months. Rate-sensitive stocks such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, and Adani Ports Ltd lost up to 5 per cent, and were among the worst hit on the benchmark indices.

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“The stance has become hawkish, and the change in stance was definitely a surprise. The market is expected to remain weak, unless there is some positive surprise from Q2 earnings,” according to Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities. Companies will announce their earnings for Q2, or the July-September quarter, over the next few weeks, starting with Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) results on Thursday.

All sectoral and broader market indices ended firmly in the red. Metals, real estate, and oil and gas were among the worst-hit sectors. These sectors are very capital intensive, and any rise in interest rates is considered a negative for their operations.

The rupee ended the day broadly flat at 96.78 against the dollar. This was a day after the currency fell 0.4 per cent to 96.77 after RBI’s policy decision, its lowest level since mid-May and within sight of its all-time low of 96.96.

RBI action weighs

A 25-basis-point (bps) rate hike by the RBI was broadly expected by the market. What surprised some market participants was the change in stance. While Governor Sanjay Malhotra tried to mellow down this shift, saying that it is a “milder form of tightening,” it has led to thoughts that we could see a deeper rate hike cycle than what was initially envisioned.

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However, the official communication remains firm — it is too early to preempt the depth of the rate hike cycle, and any policy action would depend on future data.

“Despite the significance of the policy stance being changed… it seems the MPC (monetary policy committee) has also tried hard to dilute its messaging and signal data dependence. In the statement, the MPC asserted that the new stance ‘only signals that given the current conditions, rate cuts are off the table in the near term’,” noted Nomura.

“We believe the RBI may have opted for an overly hawkish start to the hiking cycle at a point when core inflationary pressures are still benign as a form of pre-emptive signalling and to anchor expectations,” it added.

It still maintained its stance of another 25 bps hike in December, followed by a pause on rate. This seems to be the majority view. However, certain sections of the market are envisioning a deeper rate hike cycle.

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SBI Chief Economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh, for example, sees the chance of a 50 bps hike in the next MPC meet in December due to a steepening inflation trajectory and volatile global conditions. Jefferies expects 75-100 bps of rate hikes in total, up from its earlier estimate of 50 bps.

Systematix Institutional Equities believes inflation is a “bigger challenge than the RBI acknowledges,” adding that markets face a double risk as “valuations are compressing under higher rates, while earnings are pressured by rising costs and interest outgo” in this high-interest environment.

The intersection of high crude oil prices due to the West Asia conflict, the formation of El Nino conditions, and rising inflation makes it tricky to guess the RBI’s interest rate trajectory.

High interest rates are viewed as a negative for the stock market due to the higher cost of debt, fears about consumer demand falling, and declining valuations.

Higher crude prices continue to weigh

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Apart from RBI’s policy action, crude oil prices continued to weigh on financial markets. Crude prices were around the $102-104 barrel range as the conflict stretched out for the eighth month.

Oil shipping from the region remains disrupted as attacks on tankers sailing through the Strait of Hormuz last week hit their highest level since the war began, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, peace talks between the US and Iran remain stalled, with both parties seemingly unwilling to budge from their respective demands.

India is among the biggest net importers of crude oil, and high prices balloon its trade deficit, weighing on both the currency and stock markets.