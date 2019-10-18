Sensex rises over 100 points; HDFC Bank, RIL lead gains

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Friday amid led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank and RIL amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index was trading 122.21 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 39,174.27 in morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty advance 32.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,618.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid, L&T, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, rising up to 3 per cent.

Share of Reliance Industries too advanced up to 1 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto fell up to 1 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged to end 453.07 points, or 1.17 per cent, higher at 39,052.06. The broader NSE Nifty too spiked 122.35 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 11,586.35.

According to experts, Indian markets also extended its gains partly owing to buoyant global markets, on the back of the Brexit news, and partly due to on ground earnings which are coming in better than anticipated.

Investor sentiment is also upbeat after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at further stimulus in FY20, they said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers in the capital market, infusing Rs 1,158.63 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 511.76 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading in the red, while those in Tokyo were in the green.

The US markets finished higher on Thursday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.48 per cent to USD 59.62 per barrel.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated by 3 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.19 in early session.

Rupee slips marginally in opening deals

The Indian rupee was down 4 paise at 71.20 per US dollar in opening deals on Friday due to increased demand for the greenback from importers.

After opening on a flat note, the rupee lost some ground as the morning trade progressed.

However, easing crude oil prices and lower US currency against its key rivals rendered some support to the Indian currency, forex dealers said.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures was down 0.47 per cent at USD 59.57 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.01 per cent to 97.60.

The rupee had logged 27 paise gains on Thursday.

In a positive sign for domestic market, foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 1,158.63 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.

On the equities front, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 92.73 points higher at 39,144.79 and the NSE Nifty was up 23.60 points at 11,609.95 in early trade.

Asian stocks were also higher tracking positive sentiments after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal.