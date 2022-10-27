scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Sensex climbs 212 points; metal stocks sparkle

In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's and NTPC were among the major winners.

diwali muhurat trading 2022 | muhurat trading samvat 2079 | stock market todayThe 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 212.88 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 59,756.84. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled on a positive note on Thursday, helped by buying in metal and realty stocks amid mixed global market trends.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 212.88 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 59,756.84. During the day, it jumped 415.98 points or 0.69 per cent to 59,959.94.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 17,736.95.

In the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s and NTPC were among the major winners.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the cityPremium
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economyPremium
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Nestle were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for ‘Diwali Balipratipada’.

Advertisement

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent higher at USD 95.79 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 247.01 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 04:15:22 pm
Next Story

Manufacturing facility for production of Airbus C295 aircraft to come up in Vadodara

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement