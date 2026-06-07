Sense in PM-EAC meeting: Moves to attract foreign funds can get $70 billion

THE STEPS taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India on Friday are likely to attract around $70 billion in foreign funds, according to the discussions at the meeting of the Economic Advisory Council chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

While the Ministry of Finance did away with the tax on long-term and short-term capital gains as well as the withholding tax on investment by FIIs in government bonds, the RBI made it easier for banks to mobilise foreign deposits and for PSUs to raise external commercial borrowings.

The inflow of a sizable portion of foreign funds is contingent on the inclusion of government bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index. This is crucial to attracting passive investment flows; several global funds track the weight a certain country has in these bond indices, and invest accordingly. The inflows into the government debt market helps lower the interest paid by the Centre on its borrowings.