Send medical reports to JJ Hospital for analysis: Bombay HC to Mehul Choksi

The Bombay High court on Monday asked Mehul Choksi to send his medical papers and reports to JJ Hospital, so that it can analyse them and submit a report to the court stating whether he is fit to travel to India. In April, Choksi had approached the court claiming that he had not deliberately avoided joining the investigation against him in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) alleged fraud case, but was unable to return because of his medical condition.

Choksi has filed an appeal against the trial court’s order, claiming that his inability to return cannot be seen as his refusal to return and hence the provisions of the new legislature, Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act cannot be invoked against him.

A division bench of Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice AM Badar directed Choksi to send his medical papers and records by Monday to the Head of Department of Cardiology at JJ Hospital, who will analyse them and submit a report by July 9 stating whether he is fit to travel to India. The court adjourned the matter to July 10.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the bench that it was willing to provide an air ambulance to bring Choksi to India from Antigua. On a request by Choksi’s lawyer, the bench directed the ED to take instructions on whether Interpol’s red corner notice could be relaxed for him to travel to Miami from Antigua for further treatment. The court also asked Choksi’s lawyer to take instructions from him, on any particular hospital he wants to go to in India.

In the petition, Choski has claimed that his medical records show that he has several blocked arteries and he was advised bypass surgery by doctors, following which he had travelled abroad and continued to suffer from various ailments. He further said that he is “constrained from traveling” as he needs continuous monitoring and medical supervision.