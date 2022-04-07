Semiconductor mission: 17-member panel set up

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday announced the formation of a 17 member advisory committee to steer and guide the government’s Rs 76,000 crore semiconductor mission.

The Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the chairperson of the committee, while Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be the vice-chairperson. Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat, Principal scientific advisor to the government of India, and secretaries from the Ministry of External Affairs, Departments of Expenditure, Economic Affairs, and Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, respectively, will be members of the committee.

Vinod Dham, the founder and former managing partner at Indo-US Venture Partners, Ajit Manocha, the president of the US chapter of global semiconductor industry body SEMI, Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse, among others from private industry have also been included.