‘Semicon 2.0 draws up to $12 billion in investment proposals’: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Addressing the reporters at the Semicon India 2026 conference, Vaishnaw said the commitments include investments across semiconductor equipment, materials, gases, chemicals and substrates. (File Photo)

The government has received investment proposals between $11-12 billion under the second iteration of India’s chip manufacturing programme, spanning several key sectors in the semiconductor supply chain, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday

Addressing the reporters at the Semicon India 2026 conference, Vaishnaw said the commitments include investments across semiconductor equipment, materials, gases, chemicals and substrates.

The investments are expected to come over the next two to three years, he said, without mentioning the names of the companies that have shown an interest in investing in India.

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“The investment numbers that we are seeing today are of the order of Rs 1 lakh crore, or about $11-12 billion. Many of them don’t want us to take their names, but they will make those investment announcements after approvals from their board and shareholders,” Vaishnaw said.