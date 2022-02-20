Sectors seeing growth or to be under PLI not part of UAE FTA: Commerce Secretary

India has excluded certain sensitive products, products that are witnessing manufacturing growth and areas where manufacturing is being incentivised through Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes from the ambit of the India-UAE free trade agreement (FTA), Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam told reporters on Saturday.

On Friday, the two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is set to give duty free access to 90 per cent of India’s exports to the UAE by value when it comes into force.

Subrahmanyam said, “The products where our domestic manufacturing is growing or where we are bringing PLI schemes, we have excluded all of them from the agreement,” adding that dairy, fruits, vegetables, cereals, tea, coffee, sugar, food preparations, tobacco, toys, plastics, scrap of aluminium, and copper were among the products that were excluded from the FTA.

The agreement, expected to come into effect in the first week of May, will initially give zero duty access to 90 per cent of Indian products and 65 per cent of products from UAE, the Commerce Secretary said. Over a period of 10 years, 97 per cent of Indian products will get zero-duty access to the UAE market and 90 per cent of UAE products would have duty free access to the Indian market.

The agreement is likely to boost bilateral trade in goods to $100 billion and in services to $15 billion in five years, and create about 1 million jobs in India including the gems and jewellery, and automobile sectors.

Subrahmanyam said the domestic jewellery sector would get a significant boost through duty free access to the UAE market under the FTA. In turn, imports of gold of upto 200 tonnes from the UAE will face a tariff that is 1 per cent lower than the tariff charged to the rest of the world. The Commerce Secretary said this would likely divert gold imports of upto 200 tonnes to the UAE. India imported about 70 tonnes of gold from the UAE in FY21.

Explained Major exclusions & inclusions Among the major products and sectors that have been left out of the ambit of the free trade pact with the UAE are dairy, fruits & vegetables, tobacco, tea, coffee, plastics. Sectors where trade will see a boost include gems and jewellery, and automobiles.

He also highlighted that the deal marked the first time India had included a chapter on digital trade in an FTA, indicating India’s willingness to discuss this topic in bilateral agreements. “There will be a lot of harmonisation in regulatory standards on how you manage digital trade between India and UAE … We (India) are discussing digital trade or e-commerce with the European Union, Australia, the UK and Canada.”

Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce Srikar Reddy said it was a “best endeavours” chapter and that dispute resolution mechanisms in the agreement would not apply to it. “We have provisions in the chapter regarding paperless trading, consumer protection, unsolicited commercial electronic messages, personal data protection, cross border flow of information and cooperation on digital products and also electronic payments,” Reddy said.

Subrahmanyam highlighted that the FTA had stringent value addition norms and safeguard provisions. “This agreement has some of the most stringent rules of origin and valuation norms”, he said, adding that the pact had a value addition requirement of 40 per cent on most goods. Such provisions prevent the re-export of goods imported from other countries taking advantage of lower tariffs without value addition.

The Commerce Secretary also said that the agreement contained safeguard mechanisms that would be triggered if there was a significant surge in imports of a specific product, noting that India would likely be hit by the safeguard mechanisms as it would gain a lot in terms of trade as a result of the agreement.