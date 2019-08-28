Second ‘block closure’ at Tata Motors’ Pimpri-Chinchwad plant in August

Tata Motors has decided to observe a ‘block closure’ at its Pimpri-Chinchwad plant from August 28 to 31. As many as 4,500 workers will sit at home during the four-day closure period.

Advertising

This is the second block closure this August, which could affect small scale industries employing 2,000 workers. However, company officials said there was nothing to worry as it would soon return to its “top gear”.

The auto maker had earlier observed a block closure from August 5 to 10. It also plans another ‘block closure’ between September 3 and 6.

“This is a phenomenon common to all the auto makers as well as two-wheeler manufacturer,” a Tata Motors spokesperson said, adding that this is not the first time a block closure has taken place.

Advertising

“The government has announced a slew of measures which will help the auto sector revive production. Also, the festive season is coming during which time generally people buy new vehicles. We are expecting the demand to shoot up during this period,” the spokesperson said.

However, the person said that the entire Pimpri-Chinchwad plant will not be shut. “Other blocks and departments will function as usual. The maintenance department, design section and a few other will be in operation.”

During a block closure, workers are paid half day’s pay. Besides 4,500 workers who will sit at home, over 5,000 staffers will also be on forced leave. “Some of them will certainly be available in the company premises. The staffers will however not get any salary like the workers who will get half day’s wage,” a source said.

Another source said that five-six modes of cars and seven-eight models of trucks are manufactured at the company premises.

Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Scale Industries Association, said at least 5,000 vendors and sub vendors have been affected due to crisis at Tata Motors. “There are at least 20,000 workers alone in Pimpri-Chinchwad who have be affected,” he said.