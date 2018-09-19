Sebi unveils reform measures; to issue new circular on FPI norms

The board approved the amendments to the stock exchanges and the Clearing Corporations Regulations, to enable interoperability among clearing corporations (CCPs). The board approved the amendments to the stock exchanges and the Clearing Corporations Regulations, to enable interoperability among clearing corporations (CCPs).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday said its board has “broadly agreed” with the report of the high-powered panel headed by former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor H R Khan that has suggested several changes in the know-your-client (KYC) guidelines and beneficiary ownership norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The regulator said that the proposed amendments in the SEBI (FPI) Regulations, 2014, were discussed and broadly agreed upon and it would soon issue a revised circular on the issue. “Largely we have agreed with what Khan committee is saying,” said Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi after the board meeting in Mumbai. The regulator has also finalised a common application form for obtaining FPI registration. It reduced the time period for the listing of public issues. The regulator cut the time for the listing of issues from T+6 days to T+3 days.

Apart from this, the regulator announced the framework for enhanced market borrowings by large corporates. As per the new rules, any large corporate, covered under its framework will now have to intimate to the stock exchange that they are covered under the framework and will raise 25 per cent of their incremental borrowings for that year through the bond market.

For the initial two years of implementation of the framework, a “comply or explain” approach will be applicable. In the event of non-compliance, the reasons will have to be disclosed as part of the “continuous disclosure requirements” to the stock exchanges. From the third year of implementation, the requirement of 25 per cent of incremental borrowing through bond market will be tested for a contiguous block of two years. At the end of two-year block, if there is any deficiency in the requisite bond borrowing, a monetary penalty/fine of 0.2 per cent of the shortfall will be levied, said the regulator.

In a bid to open up the commodity derivatives markets to the foreign participants, Sebi also approved the regulatory framework for permitting foreign entities having actual exposure to Indian commodity markets, to participate in the domestic commodity derivatives markets.

The board approved the amendments to the stock exchanges and the Clearing Corporations Regulations, to enable interoperability among clearing corporations (CCPs). The regulator also approved the framing of the Settlement Proceedings Regulations. Sebi has approved amendments to Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations and Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations. The amendments to the PFUTP Regulations relate to definition of ‘dealing in securities’ expanding the scope of the regulations to include employees and agents of intermediaries. Amendments to the PIT Regulations include bringing further clarity on sharing of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) for due diligence or legitimate purposes, the creation of a database of persons with whom UPSI is shared among other things.

