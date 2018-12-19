SEBI to issue guidelines on side-pocketing soon

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will soon issue detailed guidelines on the creation of segregated portfolio or side-pocketing for debt and money market instruments.

Market regulator also asked fund houses to strengthen their in-house credit risk assessment system instead of completely depending on rating agencies.

Speaking at the CII Mutual Fund Summit in Mumbai, S V Muralidhar Rao, Executive Director of Sebi said, “there are benefits of side-pocketing like stopping redemption pressure and preventing fund managers from selling the liquid assets at a distress price, among others. However, mutual funds should ensure that this facility is not misused and all the disclosures are made to investors in timely manner.” Last week, Sebi had allowed mutual funds to create segregated portfolios or ‘side-pocket’ facility based on credit events with respect to debt and money market instruments subject to various safeguards. Side pockets separate stressed assets from other investments and cash holdings. While some of the investor money in a debt mutual fund scheme linked to stressed assets gets locked until the fund recovers money from the stressed company, investors are free to redeem their money from other investments.

Sebi is also in discussion with stakeholders to review and implement valuations guidelines for corporates bonds. It will also soon bring out consultation paper on uniform valuation methodology for pricing of corporate bonds and prescribe guidelines for pricing, which will be followed uniformly across all the mutual funds.