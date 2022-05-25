Sebi to Chitra Ramkrishna: Pay Rs 3.1 crore or face arrest, asset attachment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday sent a notice to former MD & CEO of NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna, asking her to pay Rs 3.12 crore in a case related to governance lapses at the stock exchange.

It has warned of arrest and attachment of assets and bank accounts if she fails to make the payment within 15 days. Any transfer of property or money from her name after February 11, 2022 will be treated as her property for the purpose of recovery, Sebi said. The notice came after Ramkrishna failed to pay the fine imposed on her by the regulator.

In an order dated February 11, Sebi had slapped a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna for alleged governance lapses in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the Group Operating Officer and Advisor when she was at the helm of NSE as its MD and CEO, as well as for sharing confidential information of the company with an unidentified person.

In its fresh notice, Sebi directed Ramkrishna to pay Rs 3.12 crore, including interest and recovery cost, within 15 days. In the event of non-payment of dues, the watchdog will recover the amount by attaching and selling her moveable and immoveable property. Besides, Ramkrishna faces attachment of her bank accounts and arrest.

Ramkrishna is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after she was arrested by the CBI on March 6 in the NSE co-location scam case and investigation linked to other governance lapses at the bourse. Last month, Sebi issued similar demand notices to Narain and Subramanian.