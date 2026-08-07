Investor complaints on SEBI’s SCORES platform drop by 9% in FY26

Of the 61,788 investor complaints filed through SEBI’s Complaints Redress System (SCORES) mechanism during FY26, 20,756 were against stockbrokers. (File Photo)

Complaints filed by investors through the markets regulator SEBI’s SCORES platform dropped by over 9% in the financial year 2026 (FY26) against last year, reflecting increased regulatory scrutiny.

Of the 61,788 investor complaints filed through SEBI’s Complaints Redress System (SCORES) mechanism during FY26, 20,756 were against stockbrokers. This was, however, less than the 26,073 complaints against them last year, the regulator’s latest annual report showed.

Complaints against stockbrokers are higher due to their prominent consumer-facing role in the investing ecosystem.

In FY25, the portal saw a total of 68,132 complaints through SCORES.

Experts attributed the drop in the number of complaints to increased regulatory scrutiny, lower volumes, and enhanced security measures.