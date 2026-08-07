SEBI to revamp securities lending scheme, launch Setu portal and test bond tokenisation

SEBI is harnessing technology to strengthen market oversight and uses advanced analytics, AI/ML models to detect complex market manipulation patterns and network-based frauds. (File Photo)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to revamp the Securities Lending and Borrowing scheme (SLB), launch Setu portal and a pilot project on the tokenisation of corporate bonds using distributed ledger technology.

The SLB scheme needs revamping to improve price discovery and facilitate interlinkage between the cash and derivatives segments, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said. “Our focus extends to the modernization of the market intermediary interface,” Pandey said in the Annual Report of SEBI.

SLB scheme is a regulated mechanism that allows investors to lend their shares to other market participants for a fee, with the borrower obligated to return equivalent shares at the end of the agreed period. It plays an important role in enabling short selling, improving market liquidity, and supporting efficient price discovery.