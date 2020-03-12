Sebi refuses to lift market ban on Gautam Thapar

The order comes after an SAT directive in February which granted Sebi time till March 10 to pass the final order. (File) The order comes after an SAT directive in February which granted Sebi time till March 10 to pass the final order. (File)

Sebi on Wednesday refused to lift the ban imposed on fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions’ ex-chairman Gautam Thapar and three other former officials in a case of alleged diversion of funds. However, they have been allowed to liquidate up to 25 percent of the value of the securities held by them.

Besides Thapar, the other officials banned are CG Power’s former CFO V R Venkatesh and former directors Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan. The order comes after an SAT directive in February which granted Sebi time till March 10 to pass the final order. ENS

