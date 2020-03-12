Follow Us:
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Sebi refuses to lift market ban on Gautam Thapar

Besides Thapar, the other officials banned are CG Power’s former CFO V R Venkatesh and former directors Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan

| Published: March 12, 2020 6:36:58 am
sebi, CG Power, Industrial Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Industrial Solutions ex-chairman, Gautam Thapar, indian express The order comes after an SAT directive in February which granted Sebi time till March 10 to pass the final order. (File)

Sebi on Wednesday refused to lift the ban imposed on fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions’ ex-chairman Gautam Thapar and three other former officials in a case of alleged diversion of funds. However, they have been allowed to liquidate up to 25 percent of the value of the securities held by them.

Besides Thapar, the other officials banned are CG Power’s former CFO V R Venkatesh and former directors Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan. The order comes after an SAT directive in February which granted Sebi time till March 10 to pass the final order. ENS

